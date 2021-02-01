Why Morbius’ Jared Leto Found It ‘Hard’ To Play The Lead Role

Sony Pictures’ upcoming Morbius is one of many films delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally slated for June of last year, fans will now have to wait until 2022 to see the doctor-turned vampire on the big screen. Jared Leto, who has recently been meme-ing about the delays, stars as Doctor Michael Morbius. It marks the first time the Oscar-winning actor will be appearing in a Marvel-related title. While he has superhero experience from his time as the clown prince of crime in Suicide Squad and the upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the lead role of Doctor Morbius was a bit harder to perform than some of his past characters.