Why Now Would Be A Great Time For The Alita Sequel To Get Picked Up By Another Studio

The Fans Are More Primed Than Ever For An Alita: Battle Angel Sequel

It always comes back to the fans when Alita: Battle Angel is in play, as that first film could have merely been a flash in the pan that no one ever talked about again. Yet almost two years have passed since the first run in theaters saw modest returns, and loyal supporters are in it for the long haul. If there was ever a potential franchise that could, upon resurrection, see an audience fall in line behind its future installments, Alita: Battle Angel is one that still somehow seems untapped. Ultimately, if Disney’s not interested in keeping the torch lit, despite possessing the best potential game plan to do so, it should hand the property off to another party that is ready to run with it to glory.