I Watched Dredd For The First Time, And I'm Down For A Follow-Up, Even Without The Title Character. Here's Why

I had no interest in seeing Dredd when it first came out in 2012 because it was released originally in 3D (which I can not stand) and it was a reboot of an already critically reviled comic book movie, 1995’s Judge Dredd with Sylvester Stallone. Luckily, after finally giving the Karl Urban-led version a shot with my Max subsciption, I firmly agree it is one of the most criminally overlooked comic book movies of its time and a terribly undeserving box office flop.

If the post-apocalyptic action flick had been a hit, we might have seen the sequel so many fans want, or the proposed spin-off series would be out of development hell by now. I truly hope either of these options becomes a reality, even if that means not involving Dredd himself. Now, why would I dare speak such blasphemy? Allow me to explain…

The World Of Mega City One Itself Is A Character

Adapted from the anthology comic book series 2000 AD by screenwriter Alex Garland (whom Karl Urban claims is the film’s true director), Dredd takes place in a dystopian society called Mega City One. In it, law enforcement officials are given the power to act as judge, jury, and executioner, which often leads to more brutal death sentences than simple arrests.

The 2012 film sets up an enticing bit of lore, despite a slice-of-life plotline that calls to mind what the action movie classic Die Hard would be like if set in the future. As much as I enjoy the story it tells, I can’t deny that it leaves so much room at the table for more tales set in this deeply intriguing, beautiful, and scary world involving either Mega City One’s Justice Department or even its troubled citizens. Quite frankly, with how much potential this setting provides, I don’t know if bringing Dredd back as the lead hero is all that necessary.

I Think The Real Hero Is Anderson

Now, do not get me wrong: I love Urban’s take on Dredd and seeing him return to the role (which he has repeatedly expressed interest in reprising) would be amazing, but he’s not even the film’s most compelling character in my eyes. For me, that would be Olivia Thirlby’s Anderson.

The judge-in-training’s strong moral compass, brutish commitment to following through with her task at hand, and her powerful psychic abilities make her one of the most interesting and admirable characters I have seen in a thriller like Dredd. If Urban’s commitment to The Boys Season 5 or some other comic book adaptation he has been commissioned for (I mean, he has done quite a few great superhero movies) would prevent him from returning to Mega City One, I think the sequel would do just fine with Anderson as the star.

We last heard that a Dredd TV show was being developed for Amazon, and with Urban involved, until Jason Kingsley (CEO of 2000 AD comics publisher, Rebellion) debunked that as a baseless rumor with a Facebook post in April 2025. However, I am not going to accept a death sentence for this creatively rich franchise, even if Alex Garland is not interested in continuing the saga, because the cinematic world he helped create is anything but dreadful.