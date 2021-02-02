Disneyland Resort: California Adventure Will Reopen Outdoor Dining In Time For A Milestone Anniversary

So if you were hoping to be able to kick back and enjoy a Carthay Club Mojito on the 20th anniversary of California Adventure, the good news is that option will be available. Which is not to say doing so will be easy. When Buena Vista Street first reopened to guests it was reportedly something of a madhouse, and I would fully expect that next Monday will be as well. There will be a lot of people who will want to be at Disney California Adventure on its anniversary. There will be special 20th anniversary merchandise available beginning on Monday as well, and as much of it is probably limited addition, the usual suspects will be there in force to get their hands on it.