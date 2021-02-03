5 Reasons Why Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 Should Not Be A Spider-Verse Movie

There Are A Lot Of Exciting Developments Far From Home Set Up

The way we can have the best of both worlds is if this Spider-Man 3 is not a Spider-Verse movie, but a set-up to the fourth movie exploring the multiverse. Within the third movie, there’s already so much happening. For one, everyone knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man now, and that’s a huge reveal. Peter Parker perhaps becoming a celebrity and being framed for murder by Mysterio is a lot for the movie to work with. Think about all the villains who could come out of the woodwork to threaten Spider-Man or how it might affect the hero’s journey.