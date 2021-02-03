The Two Iconic Star Wars Characters Who Almost Crossed Paths In Rogue One

With the events of Rogue One leading straight into A New Hope, and Grand Moff Tarkin and Darth Vader having worked closely together since the formation of the Empire, it’s not shocking to hear that these two would have conversed in the 2016 Star Wars movie. At this point time, Tarkin would still be “holding Vader’s leash,” and if that’s the same giant screen Tarkin intensely gazed at during A New Hope while aboard the Death Star, it stands to reason that Vader visited the destructive space station plenty of times before he brought Princess Leia Organa there. Alas, while James Earl Jones vocally reprised Darth Vader in Rogue One, Peter Cushing, Tarkin’s original actor, Peter Cushing, passed away in 1994, so Guy Henry voiced the character and had Cushing’s face digitally mapped over his own.