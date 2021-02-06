The Little Things Ending Explained: The Dark Unexpected Conclusion

Denzel Washington repeats the lines, “It’s the little things that get you caught,” several times in his new movie, The Little Things, which also stars Jared Leto and Rami Malek. Those haunting lines come back full force in The Little Things ending. The Little Things is a crime drama written and directed by John Lee Hancock. It follows veteran cop Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington) and newer detective Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) as they try to find a serial killer. Albert Sparma (Jared Leto) becomes their prime suspect.

The Little Things is a crime drama that leans heavily on character study. It’s less about the action, or even the victims and crime, and more about these three men’s relationship with perceived innocence or guilt. The Little Things ending had a lot to unpack, so let’s dive into it.