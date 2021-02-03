That Time Disney's Frozen Helped To Seemingly Solve A Gruesome Cold Case

Much has been made since Frozen’s initial release about how popular the song “Let It Go” became or what a weird phenomenon it became culturally or how much money the movie (and its sequel) generated at the box office. Those things can and should be talked about, but they can’t overshadow the fact that Frozen is an absolute technical marvel of animation. The snowfall looks so beautiful and life-like, and the Ice Palace scene is one of the most impressively animated Disney sequences this side of the ballroom dance in Beauty And The Beast. As such, it makes sense people in completely unrelated fields noticed and saw applicable ways to use the work to make advancements in their areas of study.

If you want to read more into the Dyatlov Pass Incident, I strongly recommend checking out the Wikipedia Page. It’s really expansive and touches on numerous other theories about what happened.