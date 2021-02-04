Eternals’ Salma Hayek Reveals Intense Marvel Security Before She Even Got The Role

Leave a Comment
After being pushed back last year, Eternals is one of 2021’s most highly anticipated films. The cast is filled with A-list talent, including Oscar nominee Salma Hayek. But like many Marvel stars, the actor was sworn to secrecy before her involvement was announced. Hayek revealed how intense Marvel is about their security before she signed on to the film.
In Salma Hayek’s three-plus decade career, she has played some pivotal roles, including Carolina in Desperado and Frida Kahlo in Frida. So, Hayek being named as one of the A-list stars in Marvel’s Eternals was a major coup. The actor recently spoke with the Just for Variety podcast to discuss a number of topics, including her upcoming role in Eternals. She talked about the secrecy surrounding the film, saying:
I didn’t know anything about it. I’m very lucky. I have a Mexican friend and she’s a female, who’s the biggest Marvel geek that you can imagine. My problem was, I was sworn to secrecy because I was one of the first people that they hired, but I had to keep it in a secret for a long, long time. So, when I had the call, I said to them, “I confess. Eventually I will know everything that there is to know, but what are the Eternals? Do they exist in comics? I don’t know who’s Ajax.’ And then they explained everything to me. They explained me the script. They didn’t give me the script. I had to sign the contract without reading the script. They wouldn’t let me see the script until I signed. That was very unsettling.
Salma Hayek’s apprehension and uncertainty about joining Eternals were understandable. That level of secrecy surrounding a potential project would scare anyone especially if they don’t know much about it.
Additionally there's been a number of unconfirmed rumors surrounding Spider-Man 3, with interviewers have tried tripping up cast members to get some information on the highly secretive film. Even with her initial concerns about taking on the role, it seemed to have worked out Hayek. The 54 year-old star recently spoke with CinemaBlend on how Chloe Zhao’s direction made Eternals a different film experience compared to other modern superhero films.
When it comes to Marvel films, Salma Hayek isn’t the first and won’t be the last actor to speak on the secrecy surrounding Marvel Studios and its projects. There are still some unknowns surrounding other projects such as Black Widow, Shang-Chi and Spider-Man 3, even as these releases are only months away. As the public waits for Eternals to be released, you can check Salma Hayek out in Bliss arriving on Feb. 5.