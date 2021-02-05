Star Wars Actress Trisha Noble Has Died At 76

Leave a Comment
The world of Star Wars has been known to attract talented performers from all forms of entertainment, each lending their own personal imprint to that galaxy far, far away. Australian singer and actress Trisha Noble was one such talent who helped draw an extra layer of emotion to the story told in the later entries of the prequel trilogy, as she played Jobal Naberrie, the mother to Natalie Portman’s Padme Amidala. That role is one of the many memories Noble’s fans will hold dear, upon the announcement of her death at the age of 76.
Trisha Noble’s passing was reported by The Daily Mail, which came after a prolonged bout with mesothelioma. Playing her part in George Lucas’ epic space opera, Trisha Noble was deleted from 2002's Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, but could still be seen a Jobal Naberrie in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith during Padme’s funeral proceedings at the end of the film. However, Ms. Noble’s true claim to fame was her singing career in her native Australia, as well as guest appearances on several hit TV shows in the United States.
Throughout her career, Trisha Noble was known as a recording artist throughout the ‘60s, with six albums and several hit singles rising through the Australian charts. 1965 changed Noble’s career trajectory, when her part in the BBC program The Snowball started her down the path of acting appearances. Among the many shows that made up her impressive resume were the espionage thriller Danger Man, the sci-fi adventure Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, just to name a few.
Trisha Noble’s filmography was more limited, with only five films listed to her credit. Making her film debut in 1966 with Death Is A Woman, Noble’s remaining film credits would see her appearing in the legendary Carry On series in Carry On Camping, as well as starring alongside Tim Conway and Don Knotts in the mystery comedy The Private Eyes. Debuting in the Star Wars franchise through Attack of the Clones, Trisha Noble’s first appearance as Jobal Naberrie would be removed from the theatrical cut of the film, though it would be restored in the deleted scenes included on the home video and Disney+ release.
Being a part of a franchise like Star Wars, no matter how great or small, tends to leave a lasting imprint on the legacy of an actor like Trisha Noble. Through her warmth as Jobal Naberrie, audiences could see where that fierce compassion that her on-screen daughter Padme inherited came from, and that’s a contribution that will last forever in this historic film series. We here at CinemaBlend would like to extend our deepest condolences to Trisha Noble’s family and friend during this time of mourning.