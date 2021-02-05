Star Wars Actress Trisha Noble Has Died At 76

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The world of Star Wars has been known to attract talented performers from all forms of entertainment, each lending their own personal imprint to that galaxy far, far away. Australian singer and actress Trisha Noble was one such talent who helped draw an extra layer of emotion to the story told in the later entries of the prequel trilogy, as she played Jobal Naberrie, the mother to Natalie Portman’s Padme Amidala. That role is one of the many memories Noble’s fans will hold dear, upon the announcement of her death at the age of 76.