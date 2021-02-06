The Real Wolf Of Wall Street Reacts To The GameStop Market Drama By Using A Scene From Leonardo DiCaprio’s Movie

The GameStop vs. Wall Street situation is already inspiring Hollywood with a movie adaptation on the way to Netflix from the screenwriter of The Hurt Locker and reportedly set to star To All The Boys actor Noah Centineo. The news of the Netflix project came just following MGM won the film rights to the upcoming book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich. He was the same author behind the book that became David Fincher’s The Social Network. Until then, Jordan Belfort is wishing you some happy investing!