How Social-Media Culture Shaped The Story Of The Right One

The inspiration for this film came from two sources, but the primary one was: I've always been fascinated by this British actor named Peter Sellers. The interesting thing about Sellers was that he was this brilliant actor who could take on any role. He could play British, he could play Cockney, could play Indian and he could play Southern. He could take on any persona and he flipped seamlessly into those characters. But in real life, when he wasn't playing a role, he didn't know who he was. He literally was this cipher that only came alive when he took on a role. And it really started making me think: what would cause a person to have this utter lack of self identity? It must've been some sort of emotional trauma that happened to this person that would make him become that way.