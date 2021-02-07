Calling The Right One ‘A Very Different Romantic Comedy’ Is The Best Compliment To The Director

It’s about a trauma. [Godfrey] is not schizophrenic and doesn’t have an addiction. This is a person who has experienced a childhood trauma and found a way to cope, and in doing so he hasn’t been himself in so long that he doesn’t know who he is. And Sara doesn’t either. She thinks she does as a writer, but we see she has a lot of learning and growing to do as well. So both are really discovering themselves and it’s beautiful to see. Sara is unapologetically herself, and she’s flawed, which I love and I think is very endearing. That’s much more interesting than the girl who has it all together. We are all flawed individuals trying to figure it out and that’s what makes the characters relatable.