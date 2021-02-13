What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Jason Segel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Whether you know him best from How I Met Your Mother, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Muppets (2011), or any of his various other projects from the past two decades, it's safe to assume that you're familiar with Jason Segel. The film-television actor has kept a consistently active profile — at least, until recently when he started working on smaller, more intimate projects that suit his creative ambitions. Nevertheless, Segel returned to the spotlight with last year's anthology series, Dispatches From Elsewhere, which he also created, wrote, and directed, and last month's buddy dramedy, Our Friend.

Now that Freaks and Geeks is finally on Hulu, though, let's take a look at what other notable Jason Segel projects are available to stream, especially if you're a fan of the multi-talented performer. Here's what you should check out if you love Jason Segel!