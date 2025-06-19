Jason Segel Opened Up About Why Jeff Daniels Playing His Dad On Shrinking Is 'Perfect Casting,' And I Totally See It

Shrinking Season 3 is currently in production, and the stars have been hinting at what’s to come as we wait to learn more about some exciting cast announcements. For example, along with Michael J. Fox joining the Apple TV+ comedy , Jeff Daniels has been added to the cast to play Jason Segel’s on-screen dad. Now, the Jimmy actor has opened up about why casting the Dumb and Dumber star in this role was “perfect.”

While we still have tons of questions about Season 3 regarding who Fox will play , if Cobie Smulders will come back , and the impact Daniels’ character will make, Segel opened up a bit about what’s to come. Speaking with Variety about all three topics, I was particularly interested in the How I Met Your Mother star’s comments about the actor playing Jimmy’s dad, as he said:

Jimmy has a complicated relationship with his parents. I think you will find out this season why Jimmy projects so much onto Paul, why it is so important that Harrison Ford gives him validation. It’s not lost on me that [Jeff] is the last version of me — either Jeff Daniels or Judge Reinhold. We’re doing these scenes next to each other, and our mannerisms are kind of the same, and neither of us are doing a bit. We’re making the same choices, so it’s perfect casting.

This quote tells me two reasons why Daniels was “perfect casting” here.

First of all, there’s no denying that fact that him and Segel do resemble each other. They’re both tall guys who have a similar energy, and now that I know they also share mannerisms, I can’t picture anyone better to play Jimmy’s dad.

Read More About Shrinking

Along with that, the Shrinking co-creator revealed a bit about his character’s relationship with his father, which I think Daniels will play really well.

One of Shrinking’s biggest strengths is its ability to balance comedy and drama . Jason Segel is particularly good at juggling the two tones, and I have a feeling Daniels will be too, which will serve their story well.

Based on The Muppets star’s comments, this “complicated” relationship Jimmy has with his father could be the cause of major drama. The fact that he searches for validation through Paul tells me that Segel’s character might not have received that kind of support from his own dad. Therefore, it seems like we could see their potentially fraught relationship on screen, which means both men’s dramatic chops will be on display.

However, let us not forget, Shrinking is a comedy. It’s really funny, and even if Jimmy and his dad have a complicated relationship, I’m positive there will be lots of room for jokes.

And we know Jeff Daniels can pull off both tones immaculately. From his comedic roles in films like Dumb and Dumber to his more dramatic parts in shows like The Newsroom, he’s proven his range over and over again, and I think it’s safe to say he’s a perfect fit for Shrinking.