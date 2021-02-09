Disneyland Resort Is Calling Back Cast Members In A Big Way For California Adventure's Upcoming Event

As one who probably loves the food at DCA more than anything else there, it's certainly exciting to see this event coming to the park. While an exact date for the new experience has not been released, min-March puts it right at about the one year anniversary of the parks originally closing. It will be an unfortunate anniversary to say the least, but one assumes Disneyland Resort will have little difficulty selling tickets to this event considering the pent up demand. Exactly how long the event might last is also unknown, though one assumes that the answer to that question will depend largely on when the theme parks are given the green light to open properly, which is expected to happen this spring or summer.