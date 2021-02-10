Comments

Dakota Johnson's New Movie Is The Latest Dealing With A COVID Shutdown

Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele

Hollywood has experienced massive changes in the age of COVID-19. Many films are still experiencing delayed release dates and production starts, and those that are filming are progressing under tight restrictions. Unfortunately, even with measures in place, there’s still a chance for positive COVID cases. This has happened with a number of productions and, now, Dakota Johnson’s newest film is the latest to be shut down due to COVID.

Production on the Dakota Johnson-led Am I OK? has halted after a person involved with the film was diagnosed with COVID-19, per Deadline. Sources also tell the trade it was Johnson’s assistant who tested positive for the virus. The Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne-directed film was filming in Los Angeles when production halted. A production spokesperson has since released a statement and, while it doesn’t mention the identity of the person who tested positive, it does confirm that production will be halted until next week:

Earlier this week a supporting member from production on our film Am I OK? tested positive for Covid-19. The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all members of production receive. We are currently following all required safety protocols and have paused production until next week to allow for shooting to continue while maintaining strict safety standards pursuant to government and guild policies.

Regular COVID-19 testing for cast and crew members are one of the many protocols film and TV productions are now implementing in the midst of the pandemic. Thankfully, with testing, producers are able to detect a case as soon as possible and take the necessary steps to make sure said person is quarantined and is able to get the proper treatment.

As previously noted, many productions have experienced starts and stops due to COVID-19 cases. When Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus while in Australia, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley film was delayed as a result.

Positive cases have also been reported on the sets of big-budget productions. Matt Reeves’ The Batman, after restarting production in the U.K., was faced with a delay when lead actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID. Fellow Warner Bros. production Fantastic Beasts 3 is one of the more recent blockbuster films to stop due to a positive COVID test. Following the discovery, the team member was required to quarantine, and it was reported that filming would be paused for at least two weeks.

Until the pandemic truly begins to subside, this is the new reality Hollywood productions like Dakota Johnson’s Am I OK? will be faced with. On positive note, the presence of COVID vaccines could help to reduce cases on sets and ultimately increase safety for all employees.

A release date has yet to be announced for Am I Ok?.

