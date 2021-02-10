Universal Studios Is Finally Dealing With Some Good Financial News A Year Into The Pandemic

The theme park industry is all about making fantastical things feel real and making dreams come true, but the business has been more of a nightmare for the last 11 months. It was March of 2020 when we began to see theme parks closing and while many have reopened since, it's been far from business as usual. Business, due to the nature of social distancing, has been a fraction of normal for Universal Orlando Resort. But the theme park location had some good news to report recently as it seems that, while business may be smaller, the park is close to being profitable. What's more, Universal's theme park business overall is seemingly in pretty good shape all things considered.