Someone Remade Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Trailer With Legos, And I Can’t Look Away

For the next month or so, there's not a great deal to get excited about when it comes to movies. A lot of the year's big releases are still several months away, as many movies set for early 2021 have been delayed once again. One movie whose release seems certain is Godzilla Vs. Kong, and based on the reaction that the recent trailer received, there are a lot of people excited for this one. There's something just incredibly satisfying about watching Kong punch Godzilla in the damn face. But until you've seen LEGO Kong punch LEGO Godzilla in the goddamn face, have you really seen anything?