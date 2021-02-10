Someone Remade Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Trailer With Legos, And I Can’t Look Away

Leave a Comment
For the next month or so, there's not a great deal to get excited about when it comes to movies. A lot of the year's big releases are still several months away, as many movies set for early 2021 have been delayed once again. One movie whose release seems certain is Godzilla Vs. Kong, and based on the reaction that the recent trailer received, there are a lot of people excited for this one. There's something just incredibly satisfying about watching Kong punch Godzilla in the damn face. But until you've seen LEGO Kong punch LEGO Godzilla in the goddamn face, have you really seen anything?
Somebody decided to recreate the Godzilla Vs. Kong trailer in LEGO, and it's pretty amazing. All the audio from the original trailer is intact, but all the visuals have been recreated with minifigs, LEGO sets, and the occasional bit of simple animation to fill in the gaps. It's pretty awesome. King punching Godzilla might not have quite the same...punch, but the LEGO trailer makes up for its action with pure hilarity. Check it out.
It's not entirely clear why the Godzilla Vs. Kong trailer gained quite so much momentum considering that Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which was absolutely full of giant monster punching madness, saw a lukewarm response at the box office. If Godzilla Vs. Kong hadn't already been in production by that point there's a decent chance the movie would have never been made. However, the trailer is proof that people are incredibly excited and the fact that somebody would go to the effort of recreating it all in LEGO shows how dedicated some are.
And it's a great trailer, all the key moments are there, including the Godzilla punching, of course. The best part, however, has to be that a Harry Potter minifig is being used as a stand in for one of the human characters.
Godzilla Vs. Kong is set to open on March 31. It will be open in theaters where available but will also launch the same day on the HBO Max streaming service. Warner Bros. has made the biggest push to date to promote streaming as every movie WB was planning to release this year is currently set to debut on the platform. This despite the fact that some pretty big industry names have spoken out very publicly against the idea.
Godzilla Vs. Kong will likely be a major test for the plan. That movie, more so than many others, certainly feels like it would be better experienced on the big screen. Of course, we have no idea how open theaters will be two months from now. But even if theaters aren't open, will people want to watch Godzilla vs. Kong on a much smaller screen if they're not already subscribing to HBO Max? We'll see very soon.