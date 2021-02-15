How The Butterfly Effect's Time Travel Works

The Time Travel in The Butterfly Effect

Living in suburbia already has enough of a bum rap, but the lives of Evan Treborn (Ashton Kutcher) and Kayleigh Miller (Amy Smart) are filled with traumas all the way down. The pair of childhood sweethearts seem to be separated by fate, with Evan swearing to carve the perfect path for the two of them to live on. Which is where the young man’s time traveling abilities come into play.

Who's Time Traveling

Blessed (or cursed, depending on how you see things) with the hereditary ability to travel back in time, Evan is one of two time travelers that we know of in The Butterfly Effect. The only other person we see with those abilities is Jason (Callum Keith Rennie), Evan’s father.