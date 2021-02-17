West Side Story: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Steven Spielberg Musical

Whenever I first hear that a film I love is getting remade, I’m always a little apprehensive. Such was the case when news first came out about West Side Story, even with the knowledge that Steven Spielberg was going to be the one behind the camera. However, the more that we have learned about this new adaptation, whether it's many of Spielberg’s frequent collaborators taking part, an exciting cast (Ansel Elgort and others) or just the chance to see the legendary musical on the big screen for the first time, there are certainly reasons to be optimistic about this new West Side Story.

West Side Story follows the star-crossed romance of Tony and Maria, as they try to bridge the rivalry between two teenage street gangs, the white Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Stephen Sondheim wrote the lyrics and Leonard Bernstein the music for the original Broadway show and the 1961 film adaptation, which was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins and won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.

Let’s take a closer look at what we know about the film.