The Horrible Reference To Star Wars That Had To Be Replaced In The Mauritanian

We spent a lot of time, the DP, the designer, and I, talking about how we would do – and the writers – how we would do these sequences because, obviously, it's the center of this story in a way is that the character is, no surprise, is severely tortured and abused. And you don't want to do that in a way that's going to make all the audience get up and leave their seats or switch off if they're watching at home, as they may be.

But at the same time I wanted to make this a really powerful, emotional experience that explains everything that we've seen up to that point, and also see it from, this is a crucial, see it from Mohamedou's point of view. This is a movie unlike any other that I think has been made where you are compelled to empathize with a Muslim man accused of terror and see what he goes through.