A New Harry Potter Exhibit Is Touring The Muggle World, And It Sounds Awesome

Imagine Exhibitions, who has previously produced traveling shows based around everything from Angry Birds to King Tut to Downton Abby have announced a deal with Warner Bros. Consumer Products that will bring the Wizarding World to various locations throughout the world. The exhibition promises a collection of props and costumes from the eight film series as well as "awe-inspiring, and magical environments and installations" for the viewers to interact with. While the focus of the exhibition certainly appears to be the films, based on the fact that this deal is with a division of WB and not J.K. Rowling directly, references are made to the books themselves and even the Tony Award-winning play, so elements of those could find their way into the show as well.