Another Jumanji Star Will Join Kevin Hart In The Borderlands Movie

Jack Black joins Kevin Hart in the role of Roland and Cate Blanchett as Lilith, two of the four playable characters from the first Borderlands video game. With that we're expecting at least two more significant casting announcements, for the roles of Mordecai, the Hunter class character, and Brick, the Berserker. One assumes that with the caliber of actor that the Borderlands movie is looking too for the roles that have been cast, we can expect at least two more major names to be joining the cast. Jamie Lee Curtis will be playing the role of Tannis, a character that players will come across and work with in the first game.