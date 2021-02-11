Comments

Leave a Comment

news

That Time Leonardo DiCaprio Had A Titanic-Themed House

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winselt in Titanic

When one thinks of a being rich and famous there are certain perks that may come to mind. Red carpets, fast cars and huge houses are just a few of the benefits that stars of Hollywood enjoy. While it’s no surprise that a super-star of Leonardo DiCaprio’s caliber has owned a few homes in his day, Megan Weaver of Flipping Out fame recently revealed the not-so-surprising decor of the Titanic actor's Malibu beach house.

In an interview the Flipping Out star casually mentioned that she stayed at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu home back in the '90s and the decor was filled with Titanic themed furnishings:

When I was working for Leo his mom was so sweet, Irmelin, let me stay at his beach house in Malibu for a weekend… and we walk into this beach house and everything was Titanic. Titanic towels, Titanic poster, everywhere. He did look at me and was like ‘Is this Leo’s house?’

On the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast Megan Weaver went on to clarify that her visit to the Titanic themed pad was shortly after the release of the film, and suspects that Dicaprio’s mom, Irmelin, was in charge of the decor. She went on,

I don’t think that’s something he would do now. But back then, again this was early ‘90s. I think the movie wasn’t even that old. It was also not his main house, he hardly went there. It was probably his Mom did it. But it was a dead giveaway.

Isn’t that sweet? It’s like the movie star version of your mom hanging up an A+ spelling test on the refrigerator. I think it’s safe to say that DiCaprio’s work on Titanic was just slightly more impressive than the papers I brought home from school, considering the movie was nominated for a record tying 14 Academy Awards, winning 11.

Titanic was a cultural phenomenon and helped change the careers of both Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the latter of whom won an Academy award for Best Actress for her performance. The James Cameron directed film was the highest grossing movie of all time until 2009’s Avatar, which was also directed by Cameron.

Since his performance as the lovable Jack, Leonardo DiCaprio has had an impressive career. The Oscar-winning actor has worked with the best in the industry over the years, but many consider the Titanic role to be his most iconic.

While there is no telling what Leonardo DiCaprio’s current home decor of choice looks like, I like to imagine that he’s gone with a Rick Dalton-esque old Hollywood look with posters of himself hanging around a cool, '60s themed pad. I just hope he leaves the flamethrower in the garage when guests visit.

More From This Author
    • Braden Roberts Braden Roberts View Profile

      Into tracksuits by Paulie Walnuts, the Criterion Channel and Robert Eggers.

The Real Wolf Of Wall Street Reacts To The GameStop Market Drama By Using A Scene From Leonardo DiCaprio’s Movie news 6d The Real Wolf Of Wall Street Reacts To The GameStop Market Drama By Using A Scene From Leonardo DiCaprio’s Movie Sarah El-Mahmoud
What The Titanic Cast Is Doing Now news 1w What The Titanic Cast Is Doing Now Alexandra Ramos
What The Catch Me If You Can Cast Is Doing Now news 1M What The Catch Me If You Can Cast Is Doing Now Will Ashton

Trending Movies

Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
The Mauritanian Feb 12, 2021 The Mauritanian Rating TBD
The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
Nomadland Feb 19, 2021 Nomadland 9
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Dirty Dancing Aug 21, 1987 Dirty Dancing Rating TBD
With Sweet Magnolias Between Seasons On Netflix, JoAnna Garcia Swisher Is Doing A Hallmark Movie With A Downton Abbey Star TBD With Sweet Magnolias Between Seasons On Netflix, JoAnna Garcia Swisher Is Doing A Hallmark Movie With A Downton Abbey Star Rating TBD
Why Jodie Foster Specifically Requested Her Character Be ‘Tougher’ In The Mauritanian TBD Why Jodie Foster Specifically Requested Her Character Be ‘Tougher’ In The Mauritanian Rating TBD
How NCIS Just Set Up The Departure Of Maria Bello's Jack Sloane TBD How NCIS Just Set Up The Departure Of Maria Bello's Jack Sloane Rating TBD
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Ending On NBC After Season 8, And There's More Bad News TBD Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Ending On NBC After Season 8, And There's More Bad News Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information