I Did Not Have Glen Powell Hanging Out With The Pussy Posse On My Bingo Card, But There's A Pic Of Him Meeting Leonardo DiCaprio

I love it when big stars cross paths.

Glen Powell appears in Anyone but You, while Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Killers of the Flower Moon
(Image credit: Sony/Paramount Pictures)

Glen Powell is one of the brightest stars in Hollywood right now. He’s been landing high-profile roles over the past several years, and Powell practically dominated the summer of 2024 with an array of major titles. Considering his rise in the industry, it’s only natural that the leading man starts rubbing shoulders with true bigwigs. Nevertheless, I was still somewhat shook when learning that Powell just crossed paths with Leonardo DiCaprio, and another member of the “Pussy Posse” was apparently present, too.

As of late, 36-year-old Glen Powell has been promoting his new condiment line, Smash Kitchen, which offers organic ketchup, mustard and more. An event for the brand was just held this weekend in Los Angeles, and it was there that Powell and 50-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio met up. A snapshot captured from the event showed the two actors shaking hands and apparently exchanging pleasantries. (Oh, to have been a fly on the wall for that celebrity run-in). Check out the photo for yourself:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: (L-R) Leonardo DiCaprio and Glen Powell attend the Smash Kitchen LA Launch Event at Private Residence on April 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Smash Kitchen)

There were apparently quite a few celebrities present at the event, including Josh Duhamel, Aaron Paul, Sydney Sweeney and Dylan Sprouse, according to Page Six. Also among them was another esteemed member of the Pussy Posse, Tobey Maguire. From what’s been released thus far, there don’t seem to be any photos of Maguire chopping it up with the Twisters star. Still, I just find it cool that so many stars assembled to support the actor’s new condiment line.

More on Glen Powell

Val Kilmer smiles in his office from Top Gun: Maverick, pictured next to a smiling Glen Powell from the same film.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

After Tom Cruise Paid Tribute To Val Kilmer, Glen Powell Opened Up About Working With The Late Actor On Top Gun: Maverick

For those who are unfamiliar with the term Pussy Posse, that was the name given to the group of actors who used to roll with Leonardo DiCaprio in the early aughts. In addition to Tobey Maguire, actors such as Kevin Connolly, Lukas Haas and Jay R. Ferguson were apparently part of the crew. These young men reportedly indulged in all the perks that came with being rising stars, and a number of stories have been told about them over the years. At this point, the group has pretty much been dissolved, yet some of them do still seem to hang out from time to time.

Considering that information, it’s certainly likely that Glen Powell hasn’t actually joined that group of hellraisers. Nevertheless, I think the sheer fact that he was able to interact with “Leo” in some form or fashion is still cool. I’d also say that Powell is steadily shifting into a league all his own.

The past few years alone have seen Glen Powell star in flicks like Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters, Hit-Man (which he co-wrote) and Devotion. He also already has a massive movie lined up for the 2025 movie schedule in the form of Edgar Wright’s The Running Man remake. When it comes to Powell’s performance in the film, Wright compares him to Bruce Willis in Die Hard, and that’s a major compliment. It’s been cool to see Powell’s star rise, and I appreciate both his talent and his Tom Cruise-esque approach to movies.

If there’s anything I’m most wondering about after the Hidden Figures star’s meet-up with Leonardo DiCaprio, it’s when they’re finally going to work together. That’d be a lot of star power for one film and, quite frankly, I’d love to see them in a thriller or comedy – or a combination of the two genres. I’ll be holding on to my hope for that collaboration for the foreseeable future, but I wouldn’t hold my breath for any kind of formal Pussy Posse invitation.

You can check out some of Glen Powell’s great film and TV performances now. Those looking forward to seeing him on the big screen again should check out The Running Man when it hits theaters on November 7.

