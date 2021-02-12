Why Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s New Star Hasn’t Told Her Father About Joining The MCU

Leave a Comment
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is one of Marvel’s many anticipated films from the Phase Four slate. One of the biggest developments for the sequel was Blockers’ Kathryn Newton playing Cassie Lang. But before Newton took the role, she had to keep her involvement a secret even from her father. The actor revealed why she hasn’t told him about joining the MCU yet.
Kathryn Newton playing Cassie Lang in the MCU sequel has become her biggest role so far in an already impressive resume. The actor has been in hits such as Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, but her Marvel role signaled a new turning point in her career. Recently, the rising star was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight about her latest project The Map of Tiny Perfect Things along with other topics. The conversation eventually turned to her role as Scott Lang’s daughter in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel. Before (and possibly after?) Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced her casting in the sequel, she decided to keep her casting a secret from her father.
I'm so scared to say anything, because you know dads, they talk, you know what I mean? Like, my dad tells everybody about what I'm doing. He doesn't know anything, and he's just like, 'Oh my daughter, she plays golf, she's in this movie, look!' It's like, Dad, please stop. So, he doesn't even know yet. I mean, maybe if he's seen it on my Instagram. I feel like if I don't say it out loud to him, then I can't get in trouble if he says it to anybody randomly.
Kathryn Newton’s fear over her father spoiling her role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are completely understandable. Everyone has that one relative who tells your business even before you’ve had a chance to. Their excitement is warranted, but it can jeopardize someone’s big break. She isn’t the first actor to speak about the high-level of secrecy Marvel employs for its projects. Recently, Eternals star Salma Hayek spoke on her experience dealing with Marvel’s security before signing onto the film.
Now, that the news has been out for a while. Kathryn Newton will be the third actor to play Cassie Lang when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres. Abby Ryder Fortson played a child version of the Marvel character in 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. But due to the time jump in Avengers: Endgame, Emma Fuhrmann played a teenaged Cassie in the 2019 film. Newton’s acting resume more than proves she can handle the high-profile role. She joined the sequel alongside Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer all reprising their roles from Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Given the change of actors from film to film, Kathryn Newton was in the right to keep her involvement in the Marvel sequel a secret. Marvel’s secrecy is no joke and having her father tell any and everybody may have hurt her career. Despite all this secrecy, it will be a while before audiences see the actor in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film will be released in 2022.