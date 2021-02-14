Full Snyder Cut Trailer For HBO Max's Justice League Shows More Of Darkseid's Apokolips And New Footage Of Jared Leto's Joker

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (known commonly as The Snyder Cut) is slowly but surely making its way to its release date, and the hype is only growing with time. Last week (during Super Bowl Sunday), Snyder himself only got fans even more excited by confirming that a new, official trailer would be released today. Well, that trailer has arrived, and it’s both epic and awesome! The trailer gives fans more of the main six heroes, but it also gives us more of the imposing Darkseid and his allies from Apokolips as well as more of Jared Leto’s Joker.