Comments

Leave a Comment

news

That Johnny Depp Should Return As Captain Jack Sparrow Petition Is Actually Nearing Its Goal

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the

There are only about two things about the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise that seem certain at this point. One is that there will be a future to the franchise. At least two movies are currently in some form of development. The other thing that seems certain is that Captain Jack Sparrow will not be part of that future. Every indication is that Disney has decided to take the films in a new direction and that Johnny Depp, who has made more headlines for his legal battles than his film roles in the last couple of years, is not part of that direction.

With Pirates of the Caribbean being a multi-billion dollar franchise, it has a lot of fans. And many of those fans like the movies just the way they have been, including Johnny Depp. A petition was started some time ago, when it was first reported that the Pirates movies would receive a "reboot," asking that Disney not replace Jhnny Depp in the films. Last November, when Depp walked away from his role in the Fantastic Beasts movies, the petition was around 300,000 signatures, but signatures have continued to be added and now it stands at over 475,000. It seems certain now that the current goal of 500,000 will be reached.

Needless to say, that's a lot of people who care enough about Pirates of the Caribbean and Johnny Depp to sign the petition. On the one hand, it's unlikely that such a move will actually sway Disney to change its mind on this topic. At the same time, a petition of this size also will presumably not go entirely unnoticed by the House of Mouse.

Related

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Everything We Know About The Future Of The Franchise

The increase in signatories may have come in part due to some softening of language in the petition. Originally the text stated that those signing would not buy tickets to a future Pirates of the Caribbean movie that did not include Johnny Depp, but that wording has been removed. Now the petition is more of a statement of general support for Depp and the character of Jack Sparrow. It now says that Depp needs to be brought back to the series unless Depp himself willing walks away.

That part seems unlikely. Part of Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard is predicated on the idea that Heard's Washington Post newspaper editorial is the specific reason Depp lost the role of Jack Sparrow. A lawsuit would seem to indicate he did not leave the role willingly and would not have done so.

It's been reported that even a simple cameo for Johnny Depp in a future Pirates of the Caribbean film has been ruled out by Disney and that seems fairly definitive. The franchise will live on, in large part thanks to the work Johnny Depp had done previously, but it seems certain it will go forward without him.

More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Everything We Know About The Future Of The Franchise news 6d Pirates Of The Caribbean: Everything We Know About The Future Of The Franchise Dirk Libbey
No, Johnny Depp’s New Movie Did Not Bomb Horribly During Opening Weekend And For Good Reason news 7d No, Johnny Depp’s New Movie Did Not Bomb Horribly During Opening Weekend And For Good Reason Jessica Rawden
Keira Knightley Talks How Landing Pirates Of The Caribbean And Other Big Budget Movies Wasn’t Her Dream news 2w Keira Knightley Talks How Landing Pirates Of The Caribbean And Other Big Budget Movies Wasn’t Her Dream Carlie Hoke

Trending Movies

Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
The Little Things Jan 29, 2021 The Little Things 4
The United States vs. Billie Holiday Feb 26, 2021 The United States vs. Billie Holiday Rating TBD
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland 5
A Quiet Place: Part II Sep 17, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
One Of The Duggars Is Even On TikTok Now, And The Times They Are A-Changin' TBD One Of The Duggars Is Even On TikTok Now, And The Times They Are A-Changin' Rating TBD
The Flash Producer Shares Early Set Photo, And The DC Movie Actually Feels Real TBD The Flash Producer Shares Early Set Photo, And The DC Movie Actually Feels Real Rating TBD
Avengers: Endgame Director Anthony Russo Reveals The Most ‘Liberating’ Aspect Of Working On The Film TBD Avengers: Endgame Director Anthony Russo Reveals The Most ‘Liberating’ Aspect Of Working On The Film Rating TBD
The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki Has A Funny Response After Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Post For Her Husband TBD The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki Has A Funny Response After Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Post For Her Husband Rating TBD
Emma Stone's New Cruella De Vil Image Will Give You A Sudden Chill TBD Emma Stone's New Cruella De Vil Image Will Give You A Sudden Chill Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information