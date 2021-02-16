That Johnny Depp Should Return As Captain Jack Sparrow Petition Is Actually Nearing Its Goal

There are only about two things about the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise that seem certain at this point. One is that there will be a future to the franchise. At least two movies are currently in some form of development. The other thing that seems certain is that Captain Jack Sparrow will not be part of that future. Every indication is that Disney has decided to take the films in a new direction and that Johnny Depp, who has made more headlines for his legal battles than his film roles in the last couple of years, is not part of that direction.