Spider-Man 3: Why Keeping Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Out Of Tom Holland's Next MCU Movie Is A Good Idea

Spider-Man 3 Doesn't Need Tobey Maguire Or Andrew Garfield To Be Good

Spider-Man has been at his best when it's about Peter Parker (or Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield) struggling to find the balance between his great powers and his great responsibility, between being Peter and being Spider-Man. The set up at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home indicates this will become that much more difficult because Spider-Man is no longer seen as the hero he once was. Instead, he's been accused of murder and so simply being Spider-Man has become much more difficult. How can he be the hero he needs to be when nobody wants him to be it? That's an incredibly compelling hook for a story. It's also a classic aspect of the Spider-Man character, and it's one that simply doesn't need other Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) showing up to confuse things.