Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Could Jackass 4 Include Bam Margera After All?

Bam Margera in Jackass 3

Last week the development of Jackass 4 hit a bit of a speed bump due to an unfolding drama involving star Bam Margera. The skateboarder has been a part of the Jackass crew from the very beginning, alongside the likes of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius, but some dirty laundry was made public when Margera posted (and then deleted) a series of videos on Instagram bashing the upcoming film and dropping more than a few F-bombs. He also suggested that he wouldn't be in the movie – but now there's a new development that is suggesting the possibility of reconciliation between the production and the performer.

Bam Margera followed up his controversial videos with a new one on his Instagram, saying that he is now seeking help, and that he has “manic bipolar” disorder. He further added that he felt he was stressed about not knowing where he stood with Jackass 4, but now he has his answers. He said,

I, yesterday, I had to go batshit, bonkers fucking crazy because of not knowing the answer for a year and a half whether we're doing Jackass or not. I had to go fucking bonkers; I had to deal with the madness to finally know the answer. Now I know exactly what I want, and t’s going to be fucking awesome, and it’s going to be in a way where everyone wins in the end. So I love everybody, and there will be no bad blood this way.

While Paramount Pictures and a representative for director Jeff Tremaine did not respond for comment on the story, an unnamed source has told Variety that Bam Margera went "AWOL" from the production of Jackass 4 in its early days, and that it was only after some time that they discovered he had checked himself into a rehab facility in Florida. There is also apparently an on-going effort to get Margera further help for what he is currently going through.

Jackass 4 is currently in production, having started filming various sequences back in December 2020. Given that the stars are now 21 years older than when the franchise first began, it's not at all surprising that some of the performers – namely Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O – have already had to make trips to the hospital. The new trade report says that new material is still being filmed, but the project is still on track to make its scheduled release date.

Should everything work out as planned, Paramount Pictures has plans to release Jackass 4 in theaters on September 3 – a little less than 11 years after Jackass 3D arrived on the big screen. Given the fluidity of the cinema marketplace at the moment, things may change, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that this is a film we'll be able to experience with a theater packed with laughing movie-goers in the fall.

More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

Jackass’ Bam Margera Drops F-Bombs Over Being Excluded From Jackass 4 news 4d Jackass’ Bam Margera Drops F-Bombs Over Being Excluded From Jackass 4 Adreon Patterson
Jackass 4 1M Jackass 4 Eric Eisenberg
Jackass 4 Started Filming And Two Beloved Stars Have Already Been Hospitalized news 2M Jackass 4 Started Filming And Two Beloved Stars Have Already Been Hospitalized Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

The World To Come Feb 12, 2021 The World To Come Rating TBD
The War With Grandpa Oct 9, 2020 The War With Grandpa 5
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
The King's Man Aug 20, 2021 The King's Man Rating TBD
The New Mutants Aug 28, 2020 The New Mutants 3
Chicago P.D. Why Ruzek And Burgess' Relationship Will Always Be 'Complicated,' Per Patrick Flueger TBD Chicago P.D. Why Ruzek And Burgess' Relationship Will Always Be 'Complicated,' Per Patrick Flueger Rating TBD
My Big Fat Fabulous Life: How Are Whitney And Chase Doing After Messy Reunion Finale? TBD My Big Fat Fabulous Life: How Are Whitney And Chase Doing After Messy Reunion Finale? Rating TBD
Why Big Sky Should Let Brian Geraghty's Ronald Live After Killer Winter Finale TBD Why Big Sky Should Let Brian Geraghty's Ronald Live After Killer Winter Finale Rating TBD
Jordan Peele Has A Top Secret Moving Coming, And It Just Landed Its First Star TBD Jordan Peele Has A Top Secret Moving Coming, And It Just Landed Its First Star Rating TBD
The Main Problem With Modern Doctor Who, According To Sylvester McCoy TBD The Main Problem With Modern Doctor Who, According To Sylvester McCoy Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information