Despite Feuding Rumors Between Walton Goggins And Aimee Lou Wood, There’s A Big Reason The Two May Have To Reunite Soon

What is happening?!

Rick and Chelsea on Gary&#039;s yacht in The White Lotus Season 3
Spoiler alert! If you haven’t watched The White Lotus Season 3 finale, you can stream it with your Max subscription.

It’s been over two weeks since The White Lotus Season 3 finale aired on the 2025 TV schedule, and people can’t stop talking about the HBO series. Part of the reason is what’s happened behind the camera — Aimee Lou Wood clapping back after that SNL impression, Jason Isaacs sticking it to Duke and rumors of feuding amongst the cast, for example. Wood is believed to be at odds with Walton Goggins, but it seems they’ll be forced to reunite soon.

Why Walton Goggins And Aimee Lou Wood Will ‘Have To Be In The Same Room’

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood played tragic lovers Rick and Chelsea on The White Lotus, and while Chelsea stuck with Rick until the end, fans have picked up on clues that there’s some distance between the two in real life. That’s likely about to change, as CNN entertainment correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister visited The Viall Files and said she’d been told there is “something on the books” that would reunite the stars. Wagmeister said:

There is something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together. So if there really is a feud, this has not stopped them. It’s not like they can’t be in the same room is my point.

However, attending a work event together doesn’t necessarily mean the feud rumors are false, as she said “work is work.” As the CNN correspondent pointed out:

They’re about to go into a giant Emmy campaign. Like, every person in that show is going to be nominated. They’re going to have to be in the same room.

She compared it to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s drama, saying any tension between Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood isn’t at that level, because the It Ends with Us stars couldn’t be in the same room to do press for their movie.

Why People Think The White Lotus Co-Stars Are Feuding

So what started all these feud rumors anyway? Jason Isaacs teased plenty of behind-the-scenes happenings when he spoke to The Guardian in February. He didn’t mention names, but he certainly got fans reading into every cast interaction when he said:

There were alliances that formed and broke, romances that formed and broke, friendships that formed and broke. It’s a long period of time for people to be away from their family with an open bar and all the wildness being in Thailand allows.

Fans were also quick to pick up on the fact that Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins don’t follow each other on Instagram, despite the glowing things they’ve said about each other in interviews. When Goggins posted an emotional tribute to Rick and Chelsea following The White Lotus season finale, thanking many of his co-stars, including Wood, he didn’t tag his on-screen love, even though he wrote:

Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget.

Some think the Fallout star even blocked Aimee Lou Wood, because her comments are no longer visible on his posts, but his can still be seen on hers.

Another indication that the actors’ off-screen relationship may be bumpy is that Walton Goggins skipped a viewing party in L.A. that many of the cast members attended. He also praised Saturday Night Live’s “The White Potus” sketch that mocked Aimee Lou Wood’s teeth, calling it “smashing” on Instagram Stories.

Lots of little things certainly seem to be adding up — including the actors’ silence on the supposed feud — but if this rumored work engagement actually does come to fruition, there are definitely going to be a lot of eyes on this reunion.

