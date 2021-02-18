Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Own COVID Struggle And Long Term Side Effects

Leave a Comment
In the past year, 110 million people worldwide have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 with close to 2.5 million deaths resulting from the virus. It has proven not to have any boundaries, as the pandemic has reached some of Hollywood’s biggest names and their families since the early months of last year. Marvel’s Pepper Potts and Goop’s CEO Gwyneth Paltrow just opened up about her own dealings with the coronavirus.
Paltrow took to a blog post on Goop’s website to share how COVID-19 affected her body and offered some insight about how she’s dealing with the long term effects she’s been experiencing. In her words:
I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog. In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.
According to the 48-year-old actress and businesswoman, she had COVID in the early months of the pandemic, and she’s still feeling some side effects from the virus long after having it. Paltrow still deals with “brain fog,” which affects one’s ability to think, remain organized, and focused.
At the start of 2021, she decided to get some lab work done that told her that she still is dealing with inflammation within her body. In turn, Gwyneth Paltrow has been placing a lot of focus on her health and lifestyle in between raising her two kids that she had with ex -husband, Chris Martin.
As she shared with her Goop audience, she decided to apply the techniques of a medicine practitioner named Dr. Will Cole, and his method of fasting, which includes her skipping meals until 11 a.m. and turning to mainly keto and plant-based foods. She said she is cooking, working out in the mornings, taking supplements "in service of a healthier gut,” and using an infrared sauna.
Knowing Gwyneth Paltrow and her famous lifestyle brand, the actress has a lot more resources to become knowledgeable about fighting back against the lingering side effects of COVID-19 and she is using her platform to share what she is doing and plug some of the products the brand has in stock for customers. It’s a advice from the holistic approach Goop stands by.
Paltrow’s post goes to show that COVID-19 hits everyone differently, and focusing on our own health is more important than ever. Tom Hanks, for example, is more than 15 years older than Paltrow, and he had mild symptoms. It’s great to hear that the actress is staying strong and doing all she can to remain healthy.