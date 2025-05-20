After Some Thought Gwyneth Paltrow Threw Shade At Meghan Markle, She Weighed In On Possibly Appearing On The Duchess’ Netflix Show

Gwyneth Paltrow is the proud founder of the wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop, whose TV show with Netflix had her exploring anti-aging diets, psychedelic drugs, “energy” healing, and more. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle ended up creating her own lifestyle brand as well, which started with a lifestyle blog, The Tig, and evolved into a 2025 TV release , With Love, Meghan (which can be streamed on your Netflix subscription ). After fans speculated some beef between the two lifestyle influencers, Paltrow has weighed in on whether or not she’d appear on the Duchess’ Netflix show.

The Rumors Surrounding Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Beef” with Meghan Markle

It appears that Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle have a lot in common. Paltrow’s Goop and Markles’ As Ever both offer wellness brands and recipes that have been featured in Netflix specials. Not to mention, the two women also live in Montecito, California. Back in March, when the Iron Man actress was asked how she felt about the former actress getting into the lifestyle game , she responded that she’d love to get to know Markle and her husband, Prince Harry. She also said she sees the Suits star as a friend, not a foe.

However, while Gwyneth Paltrow emphasized her need to have women as friends compared to opponents, fans didn’t seem convinced.

After the Shakespeare in Love actress posted an Instagram video of a “cleaner take” of a classic breakfast, fans were quick to see the post as a shot toward the Duchess . Since With Love, Meghan faced criticism for being “painful to watch” and her cooking in a rented home, Instagram users felt Paltrow was trying to give fans what they would have wanted to see in Markle’s show.

Also, viewers noticed the Glee actress used Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love),” which happens to be the theme song for Markle’s Netflix series.

However, now, Paltrow is sharing her thoughts on whether she'd ever be down to appear on the Netflix show.

Would Gwyneth Paltrow Like to Be Featured in With Love, Meghan?

In terms of whether Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle have a hostile relationship, The Royal Tenenbaums actress has said that claim couldn’t be further from the truth.

In fact, Paltrow posted an Instagram video saying she doesn’t understand anything about their alleged feud, only to turn to the equally confused Duchess of Sussex sitting right next to her, eating pie. A source said that the viral moment allegedly “lifted [Markle’s] spirits” after previously “facing a mountain of negativity.”

Since things seem to be more than fine between Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle, could this mean the Oscar winner will cameo on With Love, Meghan? At the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit, Paltrow told People she’d be willing to appear on Season 2 of the Netflix series:

Sure! Why not? You never know. I don't bake that well, but I can always try.

If Gwyneth Paltrow found her way onto Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series, it would be the best way to squash all of these rumors that there’s a heated competition between them.