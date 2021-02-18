The John Wick Workout Keanu Reeves Uses To Stay Fit For The Action Scenes

Leave a Comment
It's hard to believe that Keanu Reeves is 56-years-old, but it makes sense if you think about it. He was in his 20s when he played teenager Ted "Theodore" Logan in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, but that's normal for Hollywood. And he's had an amazingly varied career in the decades since. Reeves is now doing a lot of his most physically demanding film work ever, thanks to his work on John Wick and The Matrix 4. If you want to get in John Wick shape the good news is that's now an option, as we now have a look at the sort of work Reeves does to keep in shape.
Men's Health recently spoke with Patrick Murphy, who is one of the people responsible for getting Keanu Reeves in shape ahead of the John Wick movies and keeping him there during production. Based on the workout that's listed, Reeves has a lot that he needs to do, but that's not that surprising when you consider everything that John Wick pulls out in each blockbuster. Every film has upped the ante and given Keanu Reeves more that he needs to be able to accomplish. Even Murphy admits that it's a role that is more demanding than most. According to the trainer...
John Wick is one of the most physical roles in cinema history. The choreography, along with the multiple fight disciplines, tumbling, stunts, horseback riding, stunt car driving, gun training and other various weapons training means KR’s body had been through hell and back.
There are 10 different exercises listed in the workout and the only equipment required is a set of resistance bands, so most people could put themselves through this if they wanted to. Outside of the exercises that need the bands, it's basically a lot of wall presses, push ups, crunches, and squats. The sort of stuff that looks easy until you try and do it, and discover how out of shape you are. Just me?
Patrick Murphy's job is to get actors in shape like this, but even he seems in awe of Keanu Reeves' focus and ability in that regard. Apparently the John Wick actor is unusual in his ability to motivate himself and is willing to do the work both before and during production. Murphy goes on...
When KR preps for movies he’s laser focused and fully committed. I don’t know where he draws the motivation, but I do know his work ethic is out of this world. He prepares for months during pre-production, and trains throughout the shoot.
John Wick 4 is currently on tap to open in May 2022, which means filming should be getting underway pretty soon. Keanu Reeves is probably doing pushups as you read this. John Wick 5 is also on the slate, with production on that film set to take place immediately or soon after the wrap on part four. Which means there are a lot of crunches in Keanu Reeves future.