The John Wick Workout Keanu Reeves Uses To Stay Fit For The Action Scenes

It's hard to believe that Keanu Reeves is 56-years-old, but it makes sense if you think about it. He was in his 20s when he played teenager Ted "Theodore" Logan in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, but that's normal for Hollywood. And he's had an amazingly varied career in the decades since. Reeves is now doing a lot of his most physically demanding film work ever, thanks to his work on John Wick and The Matrix 4. If you want to get in John Wick shape the good news is that's now an option, as we now have a look at the sort of work Reeves does to keep in shape.