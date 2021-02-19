Comments

Leave a Comment

news

The Internet Is Debating Hawkeye Vs Legolas, And The Responses Are A+

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in The Avengers

There some fan battles that will never be over. Is Star Wars better than Star Trek. Is DC superior to Marvel? Should you own an Xbox or a PlayStation? While there's no reason these days that fans can't embrace literally all the options, these sorts of debates are still very common, and often fun. For some they're simply entertaining exercises; fun ways to get fans talking amongst themselves. For others, they become serious discussion where there is clearly a right and a wrong answer. The newest debate in the social media town square that is Twitter is over the best archer in entertainment.

A post has gone viral asking fans who they think is the best on-screen with a bow and arrow. The candidates are Legolas from Lord of the Rings, Oliver Queen from the TV series Arrow, Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games, and the Marvel Cinematic Universes' Hawkeye. While there are four candidates, most people seem to be instantly narrowing their focus on Legolas and Hawkeye. Or, as many people seem to feel, "the obvious winner" and "this guy?"

Most responding to the original Twitter post seem to be very firmly on Team Legolas. In fact, a poll added the original post is running nearly 70% in favor of the character played by Orlando Bloom in the Lord of the Rings films and (for some reason) The Hobbit films. Hawkeye is actually running in second place with 15% of the vote, ahead of Oliver Queen, which makes the degree of hate the man is getting seem maybe a little unfair.

Then again, it's probably not really a question, is it? Even giving Hawkeye all the credit he deserves, it's hard to overcome Legolas. And it's not even like it's that fair a comparison. Yes, all these characters use a bow and arrow, but that doesn't mean they're equal. As Zelda Williams points out, there's a reason Legolas is better than everybody else, but especially better than Hawkeye.

Which is not to say that the Hawkeye fans are not here for their boy. While the Legolas crew might be larger and louder, there are reasons not to completely overlook Hawkeye. The guy whose superpower is being really good with a bow and arrow is used to being overlooked as a member of the Avengers, but maybe everybody should take a step back and give the guy credit for what he can do.

While these four are some of the best known modern archers in film and television, there are others. And many are using this platform to try and get some respect for their personal favorites.

So who is the best movie or TV archer? Let's settle this once and for all with math. Let us know in the poll below.

Who Really Is The Best Archer?
RESULTS
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Teyonah Parris On WandaVision, Captain Marvel 2 And More television 1h Teyonah Parris On WandaVision, Captain Marvel 2 And More Hannah Saulic, Erik Swann
5 Marvel Characters Joey King Would Be Perfect To Play news 4h 5 Marvel Characters Joey King Would Be Perfect To Play Jason Wiese
WandaVision: What To Watch If You Like The Marvel Series television 8h WandaVision: What To Watch If You Like The Marvel Series Alexandra Ramos

Trending Movies

Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Aug 20, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Promising Young Woman Dec 25, 2020 Promising Young Woman 10
Riverdale: 6 Issues I'm Having With The Series Right Now TBD Riverdale: 6 Issues I'm Having With The Series Right Now Rating TBD
Kanye West Reportedly Isn't Doing So Well As Kim Kardashian Divorce Rumors Continue Swirling TBD Kanye West Reportedly Isn't Doing So Well As Kim Kardashian Divorce Rumors Continue Swirling Rating TBD
Newest Avatar 2 Set Photo Reveals Visit By The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau TBD Newest Avatar 2 Set Photo Reveals Visit By The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau Rating TBD
Marvel’s Dave Bautstia Is Looking Swole In Image From Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead TBD Marvel’s Dave Bautstia Is Looking Swole In Image From Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Rating TBD
Why Alyson Hannigan Hasn’t Shown Her Kids Buffy The Vampire Slayer Yet TBD Why Alyson Hannigan Hasn’t Shown Her Kids Buffy The Vampire Slayer Yet Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information