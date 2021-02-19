The Internet Is Debating Hawkeye Vs Legolas, And The Responses Are A+

There some fan battles that will never be over. Is Star Wars better than Star Trek. Is DC superior to Marvel? Should you own an Xbox or a PlayStation? While there's no reason these days that fans can't embrace literally all the options, these sorts of debates are still very common, and often fun. For some they're simply entertaining exercises; fun ways to get fans talking amongst themselves. For others, they become serious discussion where there is clearly a right and a wrong answer. The newest debate in the social media town square that is Twitter is over the best archer in entertainment.