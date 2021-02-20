Doctor Strange 2's Addition Of Danny Elfman Is Cool, But I'm Still Bummed

I’m not mad that Danny Elfman and Sam Raimi are coming back together for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and I’ll certainly await the first listen to Maestro Elfman’s latest cinematic opus. And there will probably still be a strong bridge between the Elfman/Giacchino realms that just might surprise us all when the time comes. I mean, it did work out well when Henry Jackman took over the Captain America franchise after Alan Silvestri shifted away post The First Avenger.

But the thought of two Michael Giacchino scores making for a true multiversal musical masterpiece will always sit in the back of my mind, and it’s hard not to miss what could have been; even if it’s just a little bit. I guess until there’s a streaming service that taps into the multiverse of musical scores that could have been, this still sweet victory will have to do.