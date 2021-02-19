PETA Calls For Disney To Promote Pet Adoption Message After Cruella Trailer

While Cruella will give us an origin story for the woman who eventually wanted to make Dalmatian fur coats, it doesn't appear the new film will really include that many Dalmatians. It looks to be a very separate story from 101 Dalmatians. Still, one can't disconnect Cruella de Vil from that story too far, so it will likely have a lot of people thinking about the spotted dogs once again. Nobody wants to see a bunch of homeless dogs, so if you're going to get puppy of any kind, Dalmatians or otherwise, please consider the long term consequences of that.