Justice League: 5 Reasons Why I'm Actually Pumped To Watch The Snyder Cut Even Though I Didn't Like Batman V. Superman

Joss Whedon's Justice League Actually Made Me Realize That Batman V. Superman Wasn't THAT Bad

Yeah, I know. I just said that I hate Batman v. Superman, and I do. But honestly, I hate Joss Whedon’s Justice League even more. So much, in fact, that it made me realize that not all of Batman v. Superman is bad. In fact, I actually really like the movie. In parts.

You see, I actually really like the Batman sections of Batman v. Superman. Ben Affleck is now my favorite live-action version of Batman, and up to the "Save... Martha" garbage (“WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME”?!?!?), I really thought it couldn’t get any better. This was a Batman who showed both pathos and unbridled rage, and that Batman is completely diminished in Justice League. So, while I think everything around Batman in BvS is hellacious and even boring, at least that movie has a good Batman. I can’t say the same for Joss Whedon’s Justice League, which just sucks all around.