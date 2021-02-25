Justice League: 5 Reasons Why I'm Actually Pumped To Watch The Snyder Cut Even Though I Didn't Like Batman V. Superman

Leave a Comment
I’m going to be frank. When I first saw Zack Snyder’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in theaters, I hated it! And I’m talking, slapping my knee, rolling my eyes, and audibly groaning, “When is this ever going to end?” hated it. So, as you might imagine, when I watched the Ultimate Edition, which everybody kept telling me was so much better than the theatrical release, I hated even more! It was just longer. Not better. With that said, one would probably think that I have no interest whatsoever in watching Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is going to be a whopping 4 hours long! But guess what. I actually do want to see it. Not only that, but I want to see it a lot.
Because here’s the thing. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, better known as “The Snyder Cut” is not supposed to exist. For years—literal years!—fans of Zack Snyder were requesting, nay, demanding that Warner Bros. release the Snyder cut. And being an unabashed Marvel fanboy, I scoffed at these people. I said, “Yeah, okay. Tweet all you like. That movie ain’t never gonna happen.” But the gods at Warner Bros. must be crazy, since on March 18th, 2021, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will actually be streaming on HBO Max in all of its full glory. I’m not sure at this point if it will be more Watchmen (a good Zack Snyder movie), or Sucker Punch (a terrible Zack Snyder movie), but I’m intrigued nonetheless and have five reasons why I’m actually pumped for The Snyder Cut even though I didn’t like BvS.
Joss Whedon's Justice League Actually Made Me Realize That Batman V. Superman Wasn't THAT Bad
Yeah, I know. I just said that I hate Batman v. Superman, and I do. But honestly, I hate Joss Whedon’s Justice League even more. So much, in fact, that it made me realize that not all of Batman v. Superman is bad. In fact, I actually really like the movie. In parts.
You see, I actually really like the Batman sections of Batman v. Superman. Ben Affleck is now my favorite live-action version of Batman, and up to the "Save... Martha" garbage (“WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME”?!?!?), I really thought it couldn’t get any better. This was a Batman who showed both pathos and unbridled rage, and that Batman is completely diminished in Justice League. So, while I think everything around Batman in BvS is hellacious and even boring, at least that movie has a good Batman. I can’t say the same for Joss Whedon’s Justice League, which just sucks all around.
Martian Manhunter Is My Favorite Member Of The Justice League, And He'll Be In It
You want to know my favorite Marvel character? You’ll probably never guess unless you know me. I’ll save you the trouble. It’s Moon Knight. And no, it’s not just because I have Knight in my name and sometimes wrap a white cover around my neck and jump around my house from couch to couch (Wait, did I just say that out loud?). It’s because he’s insane, brutal, and pretty obscure, which just elevates him more as a character for me. (We’ll see if he stays obscure though with his upcoming Disney+ TV show).
And the same goes for DC. Even though my favorite DC character is Sandman, my favorite member of the Justice League is Martian Manhunter, who I don’t think anybody else would claim as their favorite. The Martian, J’onn J’onzz, will be portrayed by Harry Lennix, who appeared in Man of Steel as well. And Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be the first live-action appearance of Martian Manhunter, so I’m pretty stoked. Who needs Superman when you can have Mars’ sole survivor?
Hopeful Redemption For Jared Leto's Terrible Joker From Suicide Squad
Jared Leto is the worst live-action Joker in recent memory. And I’m not even going to say “arguably.” He just is. There’s no contest. The first Suicide Squad movie is terrible, but Jared Leto’s “damaged” Joker is probably the worst part about that abysmal movie. Just, ugh. What a waste.
That said, I really like Jared Leto as an actor, and I always thought he could be a pretty great Joker in the right hands. Does that mean Zack Snyder’s hands are the right ones to turn out a great Jared Leto performance? I don’t know. But after watching the most recent trailer with a much creepier Joker, I think it’s safe to say that we live in a society where everybody deserves a second chance. Even Jared Leto’s Joker.
More Atlantis!
Unfortunately, the DC movies underneath Snyder’s direction developed the reputation of being super dark and dreary. And they were, which was a shame. For instance, in my mind, a Superman movie should be full of hope and color, not seriousness and just one color. And that color is blue. But then came twp DC movies that really changed all that—the really fun Shazam! and the super silly Aquaman, both of which I ended up liking a lot more than I thought I would.
And the Snyder Cut promises more of Atlantis. In fact, Atlantis is supposed to somehow weave into the fight against Darkseid, which is something I definitely want to see. The undersea battles in Aquaman were epic. I can’t get enough of that stuff.
I Just Really Want To See What It Looks Like When The Fans Actually Win
Lastly, I just want to say that I’m really happy for the DC fangirls and fanboys. Like I said in the intro, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is not supposed to exist, and it’s only coming because the fans were so persistent. In fact, not only was this film not supposed to exist, but Zack Snyder’s Justice League is shaping up to be a completely different movie than many of us even initially thought. For instance, black suit Superman and Joker were not even in the theatrical Justice League. Neither was Darkseid. So, this is more than anybody even imagined possible. DC fans must be thrilled!
And it just has me imagining the possibilities of other possible franchises. The first time I can even vaguely remember the fans getting their way like this was for Family Guy. You might not remember this since Family Guy has been on for forever now, but very early on, Family Guy was canceled. It was only brought back after great DVD sales and ardent fans demanded for its return. And now, I’ve seen the same kind of groundswell fan campaign for the Snyder Cut. So, I really hope a lot of people watch it, because it could mean that we could get even more beloved series to come back. Like, am I the only person who wants to see a new series for The Pirates of Dark Water? I can’t be, right? #Bringbackthepiratesofdarkwater. I’m starting the campaign right now!
So, yeah, I really want to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But what do you think? Are you really looking forward to seeing this movie? Sound off in the poll or the comments section down below.