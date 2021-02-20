Anne Hathaway Spilled The Tea That She Wasn’t The First Choice For The Devil Wears Prada

Throughout her career, Anne Hathaway has had a knack for making her roles her own. Whether she originated a part, like Mia in The Princess Diaries, or brought her own unique spin to an iconic role, like Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Rises, she’s shown us time and again why she’s one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. So it might be shocking to learn that one of her most prominent roles ever, Andy in The Devil Wears Prada, wasn’t supposed to be played by her. In fact, it’s not even that she wasn’t the first choice -- she wasn’t even the second or third.