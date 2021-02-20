Kevin Smith Shares How Clerks 3 Was Affected By His Heart Attack

Looks like Kevin Smith’s health issues over the last few years made his reasoning for rewriting Clerks 3 even more poignant. It's cool that Smith was able to pull from a devastating health crisis to inform the next chapter in a beloved franchise. As the director mentioned in his post, tapping into such a tragic moment could be triggering for anyone, especially if there are lasting effects. Though revisiting that moment in his life won’t truly hit home for the filmmaker until he sees it play out on the big screen. You can check out more of Smith’s vulnerable Instagram post below: