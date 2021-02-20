How Nicolas Cage’s Love Of Reptiles Impacted Latest Movie Willy’s Wonderland

Not all actors have the level of creative input Nicolas Cage possesses, and it's possible that some filmmakers may not want their stars to infringe too heavily on their vision. But given the decades of work Cage has done, he is honestly entitled to have some say in his projects, especially if his presence helps to elevate the project. If you want to see Nicolas Cage’s The Janitor in action, you can catch Willy’s Wonderland on Vudu and Prime Video.