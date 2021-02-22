The Important Lesson Godzilla Vs. Kong's Director Took From Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice

I guess what I’m trying to get at is that part of the problem with King Kong vs. Godzilla, the original movie, is that we’d already established Godzilla, he looks basically like he did in the earlier films. But this was sort of a new King Kong, this was the first Toho version of King Kong. He looks a little weird, if I have to be honest; and he’s not stop motion either. He feels like a totally new character, it’s a totally new interpretation. So in a weird way, you don’t feel like this is really ‘King Kong versus Godzilla.’ You’re like ‘It’s Godzilla, but this other guy, he’s a different version of King Kong. It’s the best we’ve got.’ You flash forward in time, and I look at, for instance, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, to use it as an example. And this is just my opinion, but my issue with that movie is really that it’s a new Batman. It’s Ben Affleck as Batman, and up until then Christian Bale was the definitive Batman. And so it felt like, ‘Ok, now that we’re doing Batman v. Superman, we’re also restarting Batman. So this feels like a different universe, which it is; so this is a different Batman.’ It doesn’t have that kind of ‘this is the ultimate matchup’ of these characters. There’s something off about it.