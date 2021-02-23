Hulu's The United States Vs. Billie Holiday Reviews Have Dropped, Here's What Critics Are Saying

Andra Day, the powerful singer and songwriter famous for "Rise Up," is making her starring role debut in Lee Daniels' The United States Vs. Billie Holiday. The United States Vs. Billie Holiday stars Andra Day as Billie Holiday, the legendary jazz singer. The FBI targeted Billie Holiday for using narcotics, but they ultimately wanted to stop her from singing her song, "Strange Fruit."

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday releases on Hulu this Friday, February 26, and now that reviews have started to drop we're getting an impression of what critics are saying about Andra Day's leading lady debut.