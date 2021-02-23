Joss Whedon's Justice League Cut Called 'Stupefying' And A POS By A Studio Exec

Who knew what, and when did they know it? These are two lingering questions that members of the Release the Snyder Cut movement always wanted to know when it came down to the theatrical cut of Justice League, the one that was directed predominantly by Joss Whedon. That version was a complete disaster, and it betrayed the promise made by studio executives at the time that Whedon was hired to continue Snyder’s vision on the movie. Instead, Whedon reshot close to 85% of the film, and produced a version that was so dreadful, it inspired a three-year battle in the trenches to get the Snyder Cut of Justice League secured.