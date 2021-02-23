How Godzilla Vs. Kong Will Set Up More MonsterVerse Movies

We’re a little over a month away from Godzilla vs. Kong arriving in both theaters and on HBO Max (which you can sign up for using this link), but it’s hard to say if what’s next for the MonsterVerse will be announced right after the movie’s release, or if the news is being saved for later in the year. It’s also possible Warner Bros is waiting to see how Godzilla vs. Kong performs before making a decision on the MonsterVerse’s future, especially considering the mixed critical and commercial performance of Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019. But assuming Godzilla vs. Kong doesn’t serve as the MonsterVerse finale, then it’ll be interesting to see where we embark next in this world filled with gargantuan creatures.