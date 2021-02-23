Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Eddie Murphy Had A Different Actor In Mind To Play His Coming 2 America Son And It Could Have Been Hilarious

Coming 2 America has been a sequel idea in development for quite a long time. It's one of those concepts that we knew had been considered as the script was worked on; it simply took a long time to make ready for the screen. Any movie that takes that long is going to go through many changes as it evolves, and Coming 2 America is certainly no exception. While the core story has remained intact, Eddie Murphy recently revealed to CinemaBlend that originally the plan was to cast Tracy Morgan as his son.

Coming 2 America sees Eddie Murphy's character of Prince Akeem discover that he has a son, which results in him returning to America to connect with him. That core seems to have always made up the idea for the sequel, but as Eddie Murphy explained to our own Eric Eisenberg, at the inception of the idea, and for several years after, the expectation was that Tracy Morgan would play the role of the son. Murphy explained...

Tracy Morgan was gonna be my son. Three years into writing it, Tracy was the son, still. What changed was, we met with Tracy a couple times and was like 'Tracy look the same age as me. How are we going to make this believable.

To be sure, selling Tracy Morgan as the son of Eddie Murphy would have likely been a tall order. Eddie Murphy is only seven years older than Morgan, and, while they both look pretty good for their age, Morgan doesn't look so young that he could easily pass for Murphy's son. Instead, the film ended up casting Jermaine Fowler, nearly 30 years younger than Murphy, as the son. What's more, Tracy Morgan took a role as the boy's uncle. It's certainly a more realistic place to put Morgan. It's understandable why one might want to cast Tracy Morgan as Eddie Murphy's son, but even for a comedy, there's a suspension of disbelief issue that would likely make the entire movie feel strange.

Of course, one has to now consider just what a version of Coming 2 America with Tracy Morgan as the son would look like. Jermaine Fowler is funny, but Tracy Morgan has a pretty unique style he brings to his comedy. And you can be sure nobody was planning for him to play against type in Coming 2 America. In the trailers for the film we see Tracy Morgan's loud character colliding with the much more reserved Prince Akeem and we can only assume that originally the plan was for the sun to be that way.

It certainly would have made for a different Coming 2 America whether it would have been better or worse, we'll never really know. We'll need to see the sequel itself before we can even begin to imagine. Coming 2 America will be released on Amazon Video on March 5.

Up Next

Coming To America 2: 7 Quick Things We Know About Coming 2 America
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Coming To America: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Stories About The Eddie Murphy Classic news 2h Coming To America: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Stories About The Eddie Murphy Classic Jason Wiese
Coming 2 America's Eddie Murphy Explains Why The First Movie Still Matters 30 Years Later news 22h Coming 2 America's Eddie Murphy Explains Why The First Movie Still Matters 30 Years Later Carlie Hoke
'Coming 2 America' Interviews With Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall And More movies 1d 'Coming 2 America' Interviews With Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall And More Eric Eisenberg, Alli Ladd

Trending Movies

To All The Boys: Always And Forever Feb 12, 2021 To All The Boys: Always And Forever 6
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Kevin Costner Is Hyping A 'Return To The Ranch' Ahead Of Yellowstone Season 4 TBD Kevin Costner Is Hyping A 'Return To The Ranch' Ahead Of Yellowstone Season 4 Rating TBD
Tom Holland Auditioned For Star Wars: The Force Awakens, But Bombed It For A Hilarious Reason TBD Tom Holland Auditioned For Star Wars: The Force Awakens, But Bombed It For A Hilarious Reason Rating TBD
Zack Snyder's Fans Are Convinced That A Major Hero Is Going To Cameo In The Snyder Cut Of Justice League TBD Zack Snyder's Fans Are Convinced That A Major Hero Is Going To Cameo In The Snyder Cut Of Justice League Rating TBD
Roseanne Barr Thirsty For Kanye West Now He's On His Way To Being Single After Kim Kardashian Split TBD Roseanne Barr Thirsty For Kanye West Now He's On His Way To Being Single After Kim Kardashian Split Rating TBD
How Godzilla Vs. Kong Will Set Up More MonsterVerse Movies TBD How Godzilla Vs. Kong Will Set Up More MonsterVerse Movies Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information