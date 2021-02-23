Eddie Murphy Had A Different Actor In Mind To Play His Coming 2 America Son And It Could Have Been Hilarious

To be sure, selling Tracy Morgan as the son of Eddie Murphy would have likely been a tall order. Eddie Murphy is only seven years older than Morgan, and, while they both look pretty good for their age, Morgan doesn't look so young that he could easily pass for Murphy's son. Instead, the film ended up casting Jermaine Fowler, nearly 30 years younger than Murphy, as the son. What's more, Tracy Morgan took a role as the boy's uncle. It's certainly a more realistic place to put Morgan. It's understandable why one might want to cast Tracy Morgan as Eddie Murphy's son, but even for a comedy, there's a suspension of disbelief issue that would likely make the entire movie feel strange.