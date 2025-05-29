It Finally Happened! Eddie Murphy’s Son Married Martin Lawrence’s Daughter, And The Comedian Had An A+ Take

It finally happened, Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are married! That’s right, after lots of chatter from their dads, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy tied the knot. Now, as the Saturday Night Live alum revealed this happy news, he also, of course, had some jokes about it, which included a quip about his fellow actor and who was paying for their kids' wedding .

For years now, as Murphy and Lawrence’s kids dated and eventually got engaged, their parents have been joking about their wedding. Specifically, Murphy apparently insisted on Lawrence paying for the wedding, according to the Bad Boys actor. Well, now, even though their kids are married, jokes about who will foot the bill are still happening, as the Beverly Hills Cop actor said on The Jennifer Hudson Show:

Yeah, we’re in-laws, he don’t have to pay for the big wedding then.

According to the Shrek actor, his son and Lawrence’s daughter had a very small ceremony. So, there was no big wedding and no big bill to pay.

Clarifying that point further, when Hudson asked if her Dreamgirls co-star sang at the ceremony, he said “no” and provided a few more details about his kid’s wedding, saying:

No, they didn’t have a wedding. No, they went off, and they got married at the church. They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a little quiet thing. So, I think we’ll have a big party or something. They ran off and got married.

Well, that’s adorable, and I’m sure this party will be one giant celebration of their love. However, Murphy clarified, again after Hudson asked again, that he would not be signing during it. However, he did joke that Martin Lawrence might, and then conceded that maybe they’d do a duet.

Overall, this is all so sweet, and I love how happy Eddie Murphy appears to be for his son and daughter-in-law. However, I also can’t stop laughing because even though the knot has been tied, he is still joking about who will pay for the wedding.

I guess the question now is about who will pay for this “big party” they might throw. My guess is the Coming to America star will still be campaigning for Lawrence to take the bill.

However, I’d love to hear from the Martin star about this matter. How did he feel about their kids having a tiny ceremony? Does he still want Eddie Murphy to give a toast at their kids' potential reception? Also, is he in on this plan for a “big party,” and will he pay for it? Hopefully, he’ll chat about it someday, and considering he has spoken about being in-laws with his co-star on a few occasions, I imagine we will hear from him eventually.

Now, I’m looking forward to seeing how this light-hearted conversation about their kids’ love continues. In the past, Murphy has joked about the potential for them to have funny kids , and as I mentioned, this ongoing debate about who will pay for the celebration of their love is always entertaining.