Another Indiana Jones Star Is Down To Return For The Fifth Movie

A new Indiana Jones movie is on the way. We've been assured of that much multiple times and, based on the most recent announcements, it will be going before cameras very soon. But we know basically nothing about this movie beyond the fact that Harrison Ford will be back in the hat. However, if the script calls for it, there is somebody else willing to don the trademark fedora, and he's done it before. Sean Patrick Flanery starred in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles TV series in the early '90s, and says that if the movie wants him, he'd be more than happy to return to the franchise.