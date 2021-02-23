Comments

Another Indiana Jones Star Is Down To Return For The Fifth Movie

Sean Patrick Flannery in the Young Indiana Jones Chronicles

A new Indiana Jones movie is on the way. We've been assured of that much multiple times and, based on the most recent announcements, it will be going before cameras very soon. But we know basically nothing about this movie beyond the fact that Harrison Ford will be back in the hat. However, if the script calls for it, there is somebody else willing to don the trademark fedora, and he's done it before. Sean Patrick Flanery starred in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles TV series in the early '90s, and says that if the movie wants him, he'd be more than happy to return to the franchise.

Few people other than Harrison Ford can say they've played Indiana Jones, but Sean Patrick Flanery is one of them. The series included episodes that showed Indy as a child (around 10-years-old), but mostly focused on Flanery's Indy as an older teenager/young adult. Indy frequently found himself in the middle of major historical events and meeting historical figures. The show was meant to be somewhat educational, as well as entertaining. It only lasted for 28 episodes over two seasons, but then spawned four made-for TV films before finally fading away.

While The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles was never a ratings winner, it had its fans who would likely love to see Flanery return if the new movie gave such an opportunity. The actor himself recently told Pop Culture that he would love to return to the franchise (as he'd love to return to Dexter now that Showtime is bringing back that series). That's not to say he expects to get that phone call, as even really only sees Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. Flanery explains,

Man, I can probably count on one hand the amount of people that wouldn’t want to do something that George Lucas originated. Being in a Harrison Ford film, I mean, that falls into that same Dexter category. But having said that, I mean, to me, Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones. You know what I mean? They’ve got my 20 bucks at the theater every time they put one of those out. Absolutely.

More than likely if Sean Patrick Flanery were cast in Indiana Jones 5, it would be as some other character-- and his casting would be meant as something of an easter egg for fans familiar with his history. Actually bringing him in to play Indy again would be a little complex, as it would likely require some sort of flashback sequence, and the fact that Flanery is now about 20 years older than Harrison Ford was when he first played the character, he doesn't really work as Young Indy anymore.

And let's be honest, if there was to be a flashback sequence showing a younger Indiana Jones, Lucasfilm would likely just use CGI to make Harrison Ford look younger, as that's the way those things are done these days. Still, it would be cool to see Sean Patrick Flanery appear in what will almost certainly be Harrison Ford's last dance as Indiana Jones. Does anybody know if James Mangold was a fan of the series?

