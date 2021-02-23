A Delayed Walt Disney World Attraction May Be Open In Time For The 50th Anniversary

Walt Disney World is open to the public but the parks are far from what they once use to be. Many popular attractions like parades and fireworks shows have still not returned, as social distancing and limited park capacity basically prevents them from taking place. Epcot was supposed to get a brand new nighttime spectacular in October of 2019, but the show, called HarmoniUS, had to be delayed. However, it now appears that Walt Disney World may be planning to launch the show about one year after the original plan, as the resort is promoting the new show for cooperate events starting this October just in time for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.